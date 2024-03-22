New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Hasrat Gill and Samara Dulvin are among the 15 players selected for the Australian women's U19 squad, which will embark on a tour to Sri Lanka for a tri-nation tournament.

During this tour, Australia will compete in four T20 matches, with the first scheduled for March 28, followed by two One-Day matches in April.

The squad was selected following the Lanning versus Perry Series and the Under-19 National Championships last year, aiming to provide players with valuable experience in preparation for the 2025 ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup in Malaysia.

Sonya Thompson, Head of National Development at Cricket Australia, stated, "The tri-series in Sri Lanka gives our under-19 squad a great development opportunity as part of our preparation for the T20 World Cup next year."

She added, "The T20 matches will provide the squad with a great development opportunity ahead of the Under-19 T20 World Cup and we're also excited about the 50-over matches."

Thompson also mentioned, "We are also looking to give players a chance to develop their leadership skills across the series."

Australian U19 Women's Squad:

1. Amy Hunter (ACT / Atherton Cricket Club)2. Amy Smith (TAS / New Town Cricket Club)3. Bonnie Berry (QLD / Emerald Brothers Cricket Club)4. Eleanor Larosa (SA / Glenelg District Cricket Club)5. Grace Lyons (ACT / Weston Creek Molonglo Cricket Club)6. Hasrat Gill (VIC / Melbourne Cricket Club)7. Ines McKeon (WA / Midland Guildford Cricket Club)8. Juliette Morton (NSW / St George Sutherland Cricket Club)9. Kate Pelle (NSW / Parramatta Cricket Club)10. Lucy Finn (NSW / St George Sutherland Cricket Club)11. Lucy Hamilton (QLD / Sunshine Coast Cricket Club)12. Maggie Clark (SA / West Torrens District Cricket Club)13. Samara Dulvin (VIC / Ringwood Cricket Club)14. Sienna Eve (NSW / Newcastle Cricket Club)15. Tegan Williamson (WA / Wanneroo District Cricket Club)

Coach: Kristen Beams. (ANI)

