The much-awaited and anticipated Indian Premier League is back with it's season 17. Ten franchises across India will compete for the ultimate league title over two and a half months starting from March 22. Fans are excited to see their favourite stars back in action in the colours of their favourite franchise. Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya all will be competition against each other in search for the IPL 2024 trophy. Despite the threat of Lok Sabha elections pushing the competition out of India, IPL 2024 will be hosted entirely across India as confirmed by BCCI although the entire schedule is yet to be confirmed. Fans will get to witness the matches live from the stadium and it adds to the excitement of the cricket carnival in India. Fans eager to know whether IPL 2024 viewing option will be available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National, read more. Who Dropped the Most Catches in IPL? Who Owns RCB IPL Team? Trending IPL Questions on Google and Their Answers To Know About.

This season will also be special in a lot of ways as for the first time, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not captaining their sides in the IPL. A new generation of captains have taken over the leadership roles with the budding Indian stars like Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad taking up the reigns of the team for the first time. Fans cannot wait to see how they lead their time with the experienced veterans guiding them. Also after missing cricket for a year and a half, Rishabh Pant is also set to return to the field as he will lead Delhi Capitals. Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah are also back after missing IPL 2023. Hardik Pandya will lead Mumbai Indians for the first time, which adds more spice to the mix.

Is IPL 2024 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will not provide live telecast viewing option of the IPL 2024. The cricketing actions of T20 league will not be available on DD Sports and DD National on DD Free Dish and DTT platforms. On DTH platforms, Star Sports channels will provide the live telecast viewing option of IPL 2024 On DTT platforms, like DD Free Dish, Star Sports First will provide the live telecast viewing option of IPL 2024. Why is IPL 2024 Live Streaming Online Not Available on Disney+ Hotstar?

IPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online

JioCinema will provide the free live stream viewing option of IPL 2024 on its mobile app and website. Viacom18 holds the digital rights of IPL and thus will provide the viewing option on JioCinema.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2024 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).