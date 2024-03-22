The Indian Premier League's (IPL) 17th edition match 3 will be played at Kolkata. Shreyas Iyer and Co will have the slight advantage of the home crowd and will look to take advantage of that. The match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played on March 23. The players have already been practising for their opening matches for the IPL 2024 season. Both KKR and SRH have new captains this season. This will thus make things interesting as we can see changes in play style for both teams. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sweats It Out in the Sunrisers Hyderabad Nets Ahead of IPL 2024 Clash Against Kolkata Knight Riders.

SRH had a very poor last season as they finished at the bottom of the points table. With new captain Pat Cummins coming in, the team should perform better than before. Shreyas Iyer will lead the KKR side for the first time and will be able to see how well can he perform under a major responsibility. KKR also struggled last season and weren't able to make it to the playoffs. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Kolkata Weather Report

Expected weather in Kolkata at the time of KKR vs SRH match (Source; Accuweather)

It is good news for cricket fans as the weather is expected to be clear and there are no chances of rainfall. The temperature will vary between 25-28 degrees Celsius. Fans can enjoy the match between KKR and SRH without any raining distractions.

Eden Gardens Pitch Report

The pitch of Eden Gardens has always been batting-friendly. We have seen a majority of 150 plus scores on this pitch. Spinners can also play a major role in denying batsmen from scoring. The high-scoring totals have also been chased on this pitch with ease. The high percentage of humidity present during the match can play a significant role.

