Darwin [Australia], August 9 (ANI): Ahead of the first T20I against South Africa, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is in line to join an elite company of stars with 2,500-plus runs and 50 or more wickets in the format.

The white-ball series between Australia and South Africa, consisting of three T20Is and ODIs each, will kickstart from Sunday onwards.

Maxwell needs four more wickets to complete 50 wickets in T20Is. He will become only the fourth player in the format's history to have a total of 2,500-plus runs and 50 or more wickets in the format, besides Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (2,551 runs and 149 wickets in 129 matches), Pakistan's Mohammed Hafeez (2,514 runs and 61 wickets in 119 matches) and Malaysia's Virandeep Singh (3,013 runs and 97 wickets in 102 matches).

Maxwell is Australia's third-highest run-getter in T20Is, with 2,754 runs in 121 matches and 111 innings at an average of 29.29, with a strike rate of 156.03, five centuries and 11 fifties. His best score is 145*. He has 46 scalps at an average of 30.08, with best figures of 3/10.

This year in five T20Is, Maxwell has scored 90 runs at an average of 18.00 and a strike rate in excess of 195, with a best score of 47 and taken three wickets at an average of 21.00, with best figures of 2/15.

Squads:

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Matthew Kuhnemann

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Prenelan Subrayen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Senuran Muthusamy, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius. (ANI)

