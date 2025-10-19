Melbourne [Australia], October 19 (ANI): A fifth different winner in a row, anyone? Raul Fernandez served it up for us with a flawless Phillip Island display to clinch his debut MotoGP victory in style, while also handing Trackhouse MotoGP Team their first win in the class too.

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) came through from P10 on the grid to finish second, 1.4s away from Fernandez, while Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) passed Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) late on to climb onto the podium despite having a double Long Lap penalty, as per a press release.

Every start is crucial, but today's was more so for Bezzecchi. And he got a flyer from the middle of the front row. The holeshot was the Italian's and slotting into an early P2 was Fernandez, with Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), and it was those three who built up an early 0.6s lead over a chasing pack that was led by Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP).

Bezzecchi got the notification of his double Long Lap penalty on Lap 2, but he didn't take it straight away. The clear tactic was to try and build as much of a gap as possible before diving into the Long Lap loop, and on Lap 3, he continued. Meanwhile, Acosta overtook Fernandez at Turn 1 to grab P2, with Bezzecchi's lead up to 1.1s at the start of Lap 4, and then again, he continued without taking his first Long Lap.

-LONG LAPS = COMPLETED, MILLER CRASHES

Right then, Lap 5 it was. The first of two Long Laps was taken, and it dropped him behind Fernandez and Acosta. The first Long Lap cost the Italian around two seconds, as further back, two crashes unfolded in quick succession - first Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) at Turn 1, and then Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP) - the home hero - at Turn 6. That was a real shame for the Aussie fans and Miller after a fantastic weekend.

Back on track, Bezzecchi served his second Long Lap, which dropped him behind fifth-place Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team), leaving the Sprint winner 2.8s off the lead. And the leader was now Fernandez, who was 1.1s clear of Acosta.

-FERNANDEZ PULLS CLEAR

In turn, Acosta was 1.3s clear of third-place Marquez, as Di Giannantonio carved his way past Quartararo for P4 on Lap 8. Bezzecchi was next to latch onto the rear tyre of the Yamaha star, and this felt like a crucial stage of the Grand Prix if Bezzecchi was to go on and win. And sure enough, Bezzecchi got a good bit of drive out of the final corner on Lap 10 to breeze past Quartararo, moving the #72 up to P5.

On Lap 13, Fernandez's lead was 1.4s over Acosta, as the latter began to come under pressure from Marquez. At this stage, Bezzecchi remained in P5, half a second behind Di Giannantonio, four seconds away from Fernandez.

Lap 16 saw Marquez make his move on Acosta. The gap to Fernandez was now up to three seconds though and on the last time around, the Grand Prix leader was faster than all of the chasers. And the same can be said for the next lap too. 11 laps to go, was Fernandez's lead enough?

-THE CLOSING STAGES

With eight to go, it looks like it probably would be. The lead was still hovering around the three second mark, as Di Giannantonio passed Acosta for P3. With six to go, Bezzecchi pounced at Turn 8 to shove his way past Acosta into P4, but by this stage, the Italian was five seconds adrift of his fellow Aprilia star. Fernandez was still 2.8s clear of Marquez, who was now having trouble from behind with Di Giannantonio swarming.

And just like Bezzecchi did on Acosta, Di Giannantonio put a classy, brave move on Marquez to grab P2. Did the Italian have anything in the last four laps to give Fernandez something to worry about for the win?

Three to go. The gap? 2.8s. On the next lap? 2.6s. It was coming down, but nowhere near at the rate of knots needed if you were Diggia. In the podium fight, Bezzecchi had reeled in Marquez to set up a grandstand finish for P3, and on the penultimate lap at Turn 10, Bezzecchi lunged into P3.

Last lap at Phillip Island! Fernandez's lead was 1.8s, then 1.6s through split two, but this was the Spaniard's debut MotoGP win in the bag. Back-to-back Sprint podiums, and now, a MotoGP Grand Prix winner. Take a bow, Raul Fernandez. What a ride from the #25 to hand himself and Trackhouse a dream victory, and he made it look pretty easy as well, didn't he?

Di Giannantonio strung together a brilliant second half of the Grand Prix to earn P2, and Bezzecchi finished the Grand Prix just 2.4s off the win despite his double Long Lap penalty. And with it, coupled with Francesco Bagnaia's (Ducati Lenovo Team) late DNF at Turn 6, Bezzecchi moves into P3 in the World Championship.

-AUSTRALIAN GP POINTS SCORERS

Marquez had to settle for P4 at the flag, and while his wait to secure 2025's silver medal goes on, surely it's only a matter of time before the #73 can celebrate that accolade. Acosta held onto P5 by just 0.040s, Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol) the rider to come close to beating the KTM star, as Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) led the Yamaha charge in P7.

P8 went to Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), that's a decent comeback from the South African following his three-place grid penalty, as Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech3) also enjoyed a solid Sunday after crossing the line in P9. And rounding out the quartet of KTMs in the top 10 was the very, very impressive Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Tech3). Chapeau to Maverick Vinales' stand-in.

Quartararo's Grand Prix didn't go as planned after the polesitter slipped to P11, as Miguel Oliveira (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP), Ai Ogura (Trackhouse MotoGP Team), Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP), and Franco Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) collected the final points in Australia.

-NEXT: SEPANG

The Island never disappoints. Fernandez becomes the seventh different winner of 2025, as MotoGP now get set for a trip to the Sepang International Circuit. Marquez is gunning to cement P2, with Bezzecchi vs Pecco unfolding for P3.

Catch all the action from MotoGP 2025 - Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia - Qualifying Race, exclusive on EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD from 08:15 Hrs (08:15 AM) onwards on Saturday, October 25th, 2025. (ANI)

