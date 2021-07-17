Narita Prefecture (Japan), Jul 17 (AP) The main contingent of the Australia's Tokyo Olympic team touched down in Japan on Saturday, arriving on a charter flight at Narita Airport outside of Tokyo.

Australia are sending 472 athletes to the Tokyo Olympics, the second-largest team sent overseas by the country since the 2004 Athens Games.

The Australians will compete in 33 sports, including fielding athletes in four new Olympic sports — karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing.

The Australian team will have its highest-ever percentage of female athletes at the Olympics — 53.5%, with the previous high 50.90% at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

The team will also feature its oldest-ever Australian Olympic competitor — 66-year-old Mary Hanna in equestrian (dressage).

Australia's biggest team will be athletics, with 63 competitors. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)