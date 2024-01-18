Melbourne [Australia], January 18 (ANI): The World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz dug deep to fend off an inspired performance by Lorenzo Sonego in a four-set thriller at the Australian Open on Thursday.

The Spaniard reached the third round with a 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-3. 7-6(3) win over Italian playing at the Rod Laver Arena in a match that lasted for three hours and 25 minutes.

Also Read | Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Opening Ceremony: PM Narendra Modi Will Be Chief Guest and Inaugurate 6th Edition of KIYG in Chennai.

"I'm really happy with my performance today. I think both of us played at such a great level and high intensity. Even if I lost the second set, I think I played a good game. We put on a show, both of us, making good points and some hot shots as well. It was a great match," Alcaraz said of their display in windy conditions as quoted by ATP.

In Rod Laver Arena, Alcaraz dominated the opening games against Sonego, but despite not facing a break point in the first two sets, he found himself level at one set all. In the second-set tie-break, the Italian pulled off an impressive comeback to defeat the World No. 2 and win multiple games at the net with a forceful push to take the set.

Also Read | On Which Channel Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Will be Telecast Live? How to Watch Khelo India Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of KIYG 6th Edition.

He reacted right away, sprinting to a 3-0 lead in the third set, which he easily won in 36 minutes, with fresh conviction from the baseline.

Early in the fourth set, the rivals switched breaks and kept exchanging blows the entire set. A few games after Alcaraz's thunderous tweener was foiled by Sonego's deft drop volley, the Spaniard was dragged way wide of the doubles lane before making a bold backhand that found the line. After three hours and twenty-five minutes, the match was finally ended by Alcaraz thanks to a strong last push that he won after another tie-break that was set up by those explosions.

Elsewhere, The 21-year-old wild card Arthur Cazaux produced a scintillating display to oust eighth seed Holger Rune 7-6(4), 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 and reach the third round at the hard-court major.

With precise baseline hitting, creative slice play, and incredible athleticism, Cazaux outwitted his Top 10 opponent and pulled off an incredible upset inside Margaret Court Arena.

"It was a crazy match. My voice is a bit tired now, but it was a big fight. Holger is a wonderful player. I've known him for a long time. I knew it was going to be a big fight and I was ready. I'm so happy and that was crazy," Cazaux said in his on-court interview as quoted by ATP. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)