New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Australia's interim T20I captain Matthew Wade admitted that he is not 100 per cent sure of being the first-choice wicketkeeper for the upcoming T20I World Cup which is slated to begin on June 4, 2024.

The recent rise of Josh Inglis and Alex Carrey has put Wade's place in doubt in cricket's shortest format for the Baggy Greens. After the conclusion of the ODI World Cup, Australia will face India in a five-match T20I series. Both wicketkeepers have been included in Australia's squad for the series which is slated to be played from November 23 to December 3.

"We've got the T20 World Cup coming up, whether I'm the number one keeper there and play, whether that be that I go as a spare bat/keeper I'm not 100 per cent sure. I don't know if the selectors and the coaches are 100% sure. But I want to be there. I want to play. If it ends up being that No.7 role as the wicketkeeper, I feel like I've probably nailed that spot down in the last few years for the Australian T20 side. So fingers crossed I get the nod in that but if I don't I'm really comfortable going and playing my role," Wade said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Wade has been Aaron Finch's long-time vice-captain having led Australia in seven T20I matches. He also led Australia from the front when Finch got injured during their final game of last year's T20 World Cup against Afghanistan.

But his performances were not enough as he was not initially selected for the South Africa series as the selectors decided to give Inglis a few opportunities with the gloves. He did end up touring South Africa as an injury replacement for Glenn Maxwell but did not get a chance to play.

Even though Wade is unsure of his chances to feature in the World Cup, he asserted that he is not looking to strive for leadership and said, "I've never really strived so much for leadership," he said. "I think you kind of look after your own backyard and those things kind of take care of themselves. With the relationships that I've got with [coach] Andrew McDonald and obviously [head selector] George Bailey and all the coaching staff around the Australian team and selectors, whatever situation I was going to be going over to India in it would have been in a senior role anyway."

"So it's just a bit of a cherry on top after a long career I suppose, to get another chance to go and captain in a country that is so much fun to play, it's going to be a hell of a time," Wade added.

It will be interesting to see whether Wade will get a chance to feature in the five-match T20I series against India.

Australia T20 squad: Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner and Adam Zampa. (ANI)

