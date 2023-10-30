Pakistan cricket team is struggling to get out of the losing streak they are in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. They have now lost four matches in a row and semifinal looks far away from them. The last match against South Africa was a closely contested one but South Africa managed to get over the line and Pakistan cricket team was handed another disappointing loss. Criticisms encircled them, specially with the batting not performing good enough and the spin department not performing to their best of potentials. A lot of heavylifting has to be done by the fast bowlers, who themselves are struggling through injuries and hasn't been consistent in their performances. Pakistan will take on the challenge of Bangladesh in their next encounter of the ICC Cricket World Cup in Kolkata. Inzamam-ul-Haq Steps Down As Chief Selector of PCB After Disastrous ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Campaign of Pakistan Cricket Team.

Pakistan batters are now heavily under pressure. Except Mohammad Rizwan, no one has been consistent in scoring including captain Babar Azam. He has scored three half-centuries in six games but much more is expected of him. Abdullah Shafique has been a positive side but Imam-ul-Haq's position is under scanner now. Iftikhar Ahmed has struggled against spin and the entire lower-middle looked vulnerable in front of left arm chinaman bowlers. Although Bangladesh doesn't have chinaman bowlers, they have crafty spinners who will put the Pakistan middle order under more pressure. To counter it, Pakistan might go to the way of replacing Imam-ul-Haq with Fakhar Zaman.

Despite Hasan Ali picking wickets in the games ahead, his replacement in the South Africa match, Mohammad Wasim Jr has made an impact straightaway and is set to retain his place in the playing XI. Haris Rauf had a better game too and he is unlikely to concede his place to Hasan Ali. Shadab Khan's fitness situation is yet to be clear but it is likely that Mohammad Nawaz will be the one making way for him , if he is fit. Usama Mir, who came in as a concussion substitute in the last game is likely to retain his place given Bangladesh's weakness against wrist spin. Pakistan Fined 20 Percent of Match Fee for Slow Over-Rate Against South Africa in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Pakistan Playing XI vs Bangladesh

Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (Wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf

