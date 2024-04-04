Charleston (US), Apr 4 (AP) Victoria Azarenka and Anhelina Kalinina both advanced into the third round at the rain-delayed Charleston Open on Wednesday after their matches were delayed several hours.

Azarenka, seeded 12th at the season's first clay-court tournament, defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1, 6-2 while the 15th-seeded Kalinina ousted past champion Caroline Wozniacki 6-2, 6-3.

Wet weather slowed progress with players in the first matches not heading to play until 5:30 p.m.

Matches originally scheduled for Wednesday night, including defending champion Ons Jabeur, the second seed, against Miami Open winner Danielle Collins, and 2016 Charleston champion Sloane Stephens against Leylah Fernandez, have been postponed. (AP)

