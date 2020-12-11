Dublin [Ireland], December 11 (ANI): After making his debut for Arsenal, Miguel Azeez said he is "buzzing" and all the hard work that he did over the years has "paid off".

The 18-year-old midfielder has been with Arsenal since he was just five, and on Thursday he got his reward with a first-team debut against Dundalk in the Europa League. Azeez became the 877th player to represent the club's men's team, shortly after Ben Cottrell became the 876th.

"I'm buzzing. I'm happy and overjoyed with the experience. I'm so grateful that I was able to get the experience and all the hard work has paid off today," the club's official website quoted Azeez as saying.

Arsenal secured a 4-2 win in the match. Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock, Folarin Balogun and Mohamed Elneny scored one goal each in the match to hand Arsenal a win.

Azeez has vowed to play with passion and give his best "every single day".

"I will play with passion because I love the club. I've been here since the age of five so I'm an Arsenal fan through and through and obviously, I just want to give something back to the fans and play my best game every single day," he said. (ANI)

