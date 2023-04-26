New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has announced selection trials for the upcoming Asian Games 2023 from May 4 to 7.

The Asian Games, which were initially set for September 2022, will be held this year in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8. Players in the top 20 in BWF rankings will get a direct berth.

The trials will be held in Telangana's Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence. Only PV Sindhu (women's singles) (World No. 11), HS Prannoy (men's singles) (World No. 9), Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (men's doubles) (World No. 6), and Gayatri Gopichand and Jolly Treesa (women's doubles) (World No. 19) have made it directly to the Indian badminton squad.

Kidambi Srikanth (World No. 23) and Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen (World No. 24), as well as Orleans Masters Super 300 winner Priyanshu Rajawat, national champion Mithun Manjunath, and Tokyo Olympian B Sai Praneeth, are among the nine men's singles players who will compete in the trials.

List of Players for Asian Games 2023 selection trials:

Men's Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Priyanshu Rajawat, Mithun Manjunath, Sai Praneeth, Maisnam Meiraba, Bharat Raghav, Ansal Yadav, Siddhant Gupta

Women's Singles: Saina Nehwal, Aakrshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha, Aditi Bhat, Unnati Hooda, Alisha Naik, Shriyanshi Valishetty, Anupama Upadhyay

Men's Doubles: MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad/Vishuvardhan, Suraj Goala/Pruthvi Roy, Nithin HV/Sai Pratheek, Kushal Raj/Prakash Raj

Women's Doubles: Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautham, Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa, Radhika Sharma/Tanvi Sharma

Mixed Doubles: Rohan Kapoor/Sikki Reddy, Sai Pratheek/Tanisha Crasto, Hariharan/Varshini, Hemagendra Babu/Kanika Kanwal. (ANI)

