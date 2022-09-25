Linkou (Chinese Taipei), Sep 25 (PTI) Honey Baisoya, often underrated among the Indian players despite his consistent performances, turned in a flawless five-under 67 in the final round to finish T-8th in the USD 700,000 Yeangder TPC at Linkou International Golf and Country Club here.

Finishing in a tie for eighth with Baisoya were Rashid Khan (68) and Ajeetesh Sandhu (68).

Also Read | 3RD T20I. 6.1: Hardik Pandya to Steven Smith 4 Runs, Australia 70/2 – Latest Tweet by BCCI.

The Indian trio finished at 12-under 276.

Sandhu also fired a bogey-free 68, while Rashid had a 68 with eight birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey.

Also Read | India Wins Bronze Medal on Maiden Women’s International Tent Pegging Championship in Jordan.

The Indians began the week superbly with Shiv Kapur leading after first round and then Sandhu lying second for two days. They slipped thereafter though three of them finished inside Top-10.

Among other Indians, S Chikkarangappa (70) was T-18, Kapur (70), who started with an eagle and ended with a bogey, was T-29. Rahil Gangjee (70) was also T-29, Veer Ahlawat (69) was T-36, SSP Chawrasia (72) was T-42 as was Udayan Mane (70).

Karandeep Kochhar (72) and Manu Gandas (72) finished T-49 and Aman Raj (73) was T-74.

Australian Travis Smyth finally got his maiden title on the Asian Tour with an impressive two-shot victory.

The 27-year-old from Sydney, who has been consistent this season but had some near misses, fired his second successive six-under-par 66 for total of 19 under.

Defending champion Lee Chieh-po from Chinese-Taipei finished runner up after an equally fine 67.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)