New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) India's N Sriram Balaji and his Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela crashed out of the Challenger event in Bordeaux on Friday following a straight sets defeat against third seeds Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo.

The unseeded Indo-Mexican combine lost the quarterfinal 2-6 4-6 to the Brazilians in under a hour to bow out from the tournament.

In the singles draw, Sumit Nagal had already exited from the event following a 3-6 4-6 defeat against seventh seed local favourite Hugo Gaston.

India's challenge is still alive in the clay court tournament with second seed Yuki Bhamabri and his American partner Robert Galloway moving to the quarterfinals with a 6-0 7-6(1) win over Jakub Paul and David Pel from Switzerland and the Netherlands respectively.

