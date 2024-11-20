Florida [USA], November 20 (ANI): Carolina Eagles are all set to take on the California Golden Eagles in the opening match of the United States Premier League (USPL) Season 3. The League kicks off on November 22 at the Broward County Stadium, Florida.

Carolina Eagles skipper Gajanand Singh is raring to go for the USPL season 3. The 37-year-old cricketer, who has played 32 ODIs and 13 T20Is, is excited to captain Carolina Eagles in the upcoming League, according to a release.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Joining Manchester United? CR7’s Ex-Teammate Sheds Light on Possibility of Al-Nassr Captain’s Return to Red Devils Following Ruben Amorim’s Appointment.

"I'm very excited to lead Carolina Eagles in he upcoming USPL season 3. I'm very confident of the squad that we have," said Gajanand Singh ahead of the opening match.

The captain emphasized the balance within the team and expressed optimism about their potential. "I think we have a good mix of youth and experience and we have very talented and skilled players. Just hoping guys can go out and showcase their worth and make this a fantastic season for us," he added.

Also Read | Australia National Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Players: Check Full Squads for AUS vs IND BGT 2024-25.

The Carolina Eagles will play their second match on November 23 against Maryland Mavericks. Each day of the league will feature triple-header matchups, giving fans plenty of opportunities to witness action-packed cricket, with the exception of the opening day, semi-finals, and the grand finale.

Semi-Final 1 and Semi-Final 2 are scheduled for November 29, setting the stage for a spectacular grand finale on December 1.

Carolina Eagles: Gajanand Singh (c), Yasir Mohammad, Shayan Jahangir, Rajdeep Darbar, Raunaq Sharma, Jasdeep Singh, Raj Nannan, Aryan Singh, Utkarsh Srivastava, Dil On Heyliger, Jake Ball, Mark Adair, Sunny Patel, Derone Davis, Prannav Chettipalayam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)