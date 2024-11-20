Australia National Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Players: The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 is set to start on November 22 and fans will get to witness two of the best Test-playing nations go at it with each other in what is expected to be a cracker of a series. India and Australia have had some of the best matches and the rivalry would be renewed, this time, with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at stake. India have beaten Australia in two consecutive Test series Down Under, a feat that is pretty rare and they would eye a third consecutive victory this time but the task is easier said than done. Weeks after being defeated by India in an away series, Australia got their mojo back to outclass Rohit Sharma and co in last year's World Test Championship 2021-23 Final. Most Runs in Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli to Steve Smith, Take A look At Highest Run-Scorers in India vs Australia Test Series Among Active Players.

India head into the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 on the back of a demoralising 0-3 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand, that too at home. Moreover in another setback, captain Rohit Sharma is unlikely to be available for the Perth Test due to the birth of his second child. The India national cricket team has a good mix of experience and youth and so do Australia, who will rely on home conditions to stamp their authority. Both India and Australia would also have their eyes on the ICC WTC 2023-25 final as the outcome of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 can determine which team makes it to the last two. Most Wickets in Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Nathan Lyon to Ravindra Jadeja, Take a Look at Highest Wicket-Takers in India vs Australia Test Series.

India vs Australia Squads:

India national cricket team: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana

Australia national cricket team: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

