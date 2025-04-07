Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 7 (ANI): James Pamment has been appointed as the fielding coach of the Bangladesh men's senior team.

The fielding specialist, a former New Zealand cricketer, will link up with the squad ahead of the upcoming Test series against Zimbabwe later this month.

Pamment's contract will run through to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027.

"I am excited about the opportunity to get involved with a very talented Bangladesh side," Pamment said in a statement, as quoted as saying by the ICC. "I am eagerly looking forward to joining the players and the backroom staff ahead of the Zimbabwe series," he added.

The 56-year-old was Assistant Coach at IPL side Mumbai Indians from 2018, before leaving the role late last year.

He also served as Head Coach of Northern District Cricket Association in New Zealand, as well as High Performance Coach for New Zealand Cricket. There have also been stints as a Fielding Resource Coach and Specialist Technical Advisor for the senior New Zealand team, New Zealand A, and the Under-19 squad.

He was also part of the Black Caps' coaching staff during the home series against Pakistan in 2011 and has briefly served as interim coach of the United States national team.

Bangladesh take on Zimbabwe next in a two-match Test series at home, starting April 20 in Sylhet. (ANI)

