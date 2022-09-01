Dubai, Sep 1 (PTI) Bangladesh scored 183 for seven Cup group in their final Asia Cup group game against Sri Lanka here here on Thursday.

Afif Hossain top-scored for Bangladesh with a 22-ball 39, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz made 38. Mosaddek Hossain propped up the total with 24 not out off 9 balls.

Also Read | BAN 183/7 in 20 Overs (Target 184) | SL vs BAN Live Score Updates of Asia Cup 2022: Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain Help Bangladesh Set Strong Total in Must-Win Game.

Chamika Karunaratne returned with figures of 2/32, while Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva scalped 2/41.

Brief Scores:

Also Read | Is Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Match Free Live Streaming Online Available or Not?.

Bangladesh: 183 for 7 in 20 overs (Atif Hossain 39, Mehdiy Hasan Miraz 38; Chamika Karunaratne 2/32) vs Sri Lanka.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)