Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are set to battle each other in what is a very important match, bearing severe consequences in Group B of the Asia Cup 2022 tournament, on Thursday, September 1. The match would be played at the Dubai International Stadium and is slated to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both teams have had forgettable starts to their respective Asia Cup 2022. And interestingly in both cases, Afghanistan steamrolled past them. Mohammad Nabi's side have been one of the most impressive in the tournament so far and with Afghanistan already having made it to the Super 4 round, who would join them from this group?

Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are evenly-matched teams who have an array of good players in their lineups. Bangladesh, one can say, have some experience in their lineup with the likes of ace all-rounder and captain Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim amongst others. Sri Lanka on the other hand, would rely a lot on some of their big names like captain Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and also Kusal Mendis. The winner of this match would qualify for the Super 4 round and the loser of this evenly-matched contest would head back home.

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Asia Cup 2022 in India and will provide live telecast on its channels. Star will also provide live streaming online of SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2022 cricket match but the fans will have to pay to access the live content. Those of you who already have the Disney+ Hotstar subscription can watch the live streaming online of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh. Others will have to opt for the service by picking a suitable plan and thus no SL vs BAN free live streaming online viewing option is available. However, some of the telecom operators are offering Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions free bundled with their certain data plans.

India and Afghanistan are the two teams who have already entered the Super 4 round of Asia Cup 2022. Who would join them as the third team? Will it be Sri Lanka or Bangladesh?

