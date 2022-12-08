Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 8 (ANI): India's head coach Rahul Dravid applauded Mehidy for his crucial knock and stated that Bangladesh scoring 100 runs in the last 10 overs was crucial in the team's defeat.

"We had our chances but credit to them. Especially Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who played two contrasting match-winning innings in two innings which were different. He built good partnerships with Mahmudullah and then scoring 100 runs in the last 10 overs was the killer for us. But credit to them that they got the result," Dravid said at a press conference.

Talking about the injuries that have plagued the team, the coach stated that they have been unfortunate to not have the full squad at their disposal.

"This is the time when we are looking at different options on different tours. So yeah, I guess it's not been easy not to have the full squad. Hopefully, we will have a full squad in January. Good learning for us in these kinds of situations where Bangladesh is really good at," Dravid said.

"Not idle we are struggling with injuries. Rohit, Kuldeep and Deepak will miss the next match. Rohit will fly back to Mumbai and get in the scans. Not sure if he will be able to return for the test matches but yes the three are definitely out for the next match," he added.

He praised Rohit Sharma's innings that gave India a chance at winning the match even after suffering a grave injury.

"Phenomenal for him to show that courage. He had a dislocation and had to go to the hospital to get it set, stitches in hand, couple of injections. Credit to him he went out and give us a chance," Dravid said.

Speaking about Iyer's innings he said, "Yeah it was crucial. The partnership with Axar was beautiful. The result would have been different if they had batted for 30-40 runs but they played well and brought us back into the game."

Talking about the positives from the series in the game, "Umran came in and bowled in the middle. Kuldeep bowling, Rahul's bowling, Siraj's bowling. Axar and Sundar's batting. Nothing to be disheartened about. Learn and move forward experience for us."

Bangladesh survived a late blitz from an injured Rohit Sharma to secure a narrow five-run win to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday.

Playing with a heavily bandaged left thumb, the gallant half-century from the Indian captain could not save India from a consecutive ODI series defeat in Bangladesh as Mustafizur Rahman defended 20 runs from the last over to secure a win for his team.

Ebadot Hossain fired again with the ball and picked up three wickets while centurion Mehidy Hasan Miraz also chipped in with two scalps. Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India with a patient inning of 82 runs.

In a game that ebbed and flowed, India were tottering at 208/7 with no hope of making a match out of the run-chase, but the Indian captain came out to bat and went hell for leather to give the Bangladeshi team a major scare. The skipper tried to pull a heist at the fag end of the innings but fell short of one big hit on the last ball of the inning.

Earlier, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahmudullah steadied Bangladesh after an early shock with a 148-run partnership for the seventh wicket to post a challenging 271/7 against India.

Miraz was the top scorer for Bangladesh with an unbeaten 100 of 83 balls while Mahmudullah played a crucial knock of 77 runs of 96 deliveries. For India, Washington Sundar bagged three while Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik claimed two wickets each. (ANI)

