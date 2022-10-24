Hobart, Oct 24 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and the Netherlands here on Monday.

Bangladesh Innings:

Najumul Hossain Shanto c Van Beeek b Pringle 25

Soumya Sarkar c de Leede b Van Meekeren 14

Litton Das c Cooper b Van Beek 9

Shakib Al Hasan c de Leede b Shariz Ahmad 7

Afif Hossain c Edwards b de Leede 38

Yasir Ali b van Meekeren 3

Nurul Hasan c van Meekeren b de Leede 13

Mosaddek Hossain not out 20

Taskin Ahmed c van Beek b Klaassen 0

Hasan Mahmud not out 0

Extras: (LB-8 W-7) 15

Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 144

Fall of wickets: 1-43, 2-47, 3-60, 4-63, 5-76, 6-120, 7-129, 8-134

Bowling: Fred Klaassen 4-0-33-1, Colin Ackermann 1-0-4-0, Paul van Meekeren 4-0-21-2, Bas de Leede 3-0-29-2, Tim Pringle 2-0-10-1, Shariz Ahmad 3-0-27-1, Logan van Beek 3-0-12-1. PTI

