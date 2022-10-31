Chennai, Oct 31 (PTI) Bangladesh made 59 for 3 in 20 overs on a rain-hit opening day of the four-day practice match against Tamil Nadu XI at the M A Chidambaram stadium here on Monday.

Also Read | BAI Announces Cash Rewards for Sankar Muthusamy, Satwiksairaj Reddy, Chirag Shetty.

The visiting team, led by Mohammad Mithun, opted to bat after winning the toss and saw opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy fall to Trilok Nag off the third ball of the match for a duck.

The other opener Mohammad Shadman Islam, who batted well in the first match, made 22 (55 balls, 3 fours) and added 32 runs with Mohammad Saif Hasan (20, 23 balls, 4 fours).

Also Read | T20 World Cup 2022: Paul Collingwood Defends Ben Stokes' Shaky Form, Says He Is the One for High-Pressure Games.

While Islam was watchful, Hasan showed some intent and cracked four boundaries before becoming medium-pacer Nag's second victim.

Islam's vigil ended when he was bowled by medium-pacer M Mohammad with Bangladesh at 59 for 3.

Mithun (5) and Mominul Haque Showrab (9) were at the crease when bad light halted play and subsequently the day's proceedings ended.

Play had started after a delay at 12.40 PM due to rain.

Bangladesh had won the first match by an innings. The two four-day games would be followed by three 50-over matches.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh XI 59 for 3 in 20 overs (Mohd. Shadman Islam 22, Mohammad Saif Hasan 20, H Trilok Nag 2 for 24) vs Tamil Nadu XI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)