Lisbon, May 24 (AP) Barcelona and Arsenal will vie for the Women's Champions League trophy when they play in Lisbon on Saturday.

Barcelona is the heavy favorite as the two-time defending champion seeks a three-peat and a fourth overall title in five years.

Also Read | PBKS vs DC Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Get Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of Indian Premier League Match 66.

The Catalan club boasts a midfield featuring two-time Ballon d'Or winners Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas who lead a squad with several other members of Spain's World Cup-winning team.

Arsenal will try to conjure up another superb performance after it fought back to stun both Real Madrid and eight-time champion Lyon in reaching its first final since winning the European Cup in 2007.

Also Read | SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

Barcelona boasts the top attack in the competition. Claudia Pina and Ewa Pajor have helped their team pour in a competition-high 44 goals — compared to Arsenal's 25.

The Gunners will hope former Barcelona forward Mariona Caldentey can help them find a way to upset her former team. She and forward Alessia Russo lead Arsenal with seven goals each since the group phase.

Arsenal could be boosted by first-choice goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar, who is back after missing the last three games due to injury.

Both teams are expecting to be well-supported at the sold-out 50,000-seat Estadio de Jose Alvalade, home of Sporting Lisbon. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)