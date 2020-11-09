Barcelona, Nov 9 (AP) Barcelona forward Ansu Fati will be sidelined for about four months after undergoing knee surgery on Monday, the club said.

The 18-year-old Fati tore the internal meniscus in his left knee in Barcelona's 5-2 win over Real Betis in the Spanish league on Saturday. He was replaced at halftime after not recovering from a challenge by Aissa Mandi inside the area.

Also Read | Sergio Ramos Transfer News Update: David Beckham-Owned Inter Miami Looking to Bring Real Madrid Captain to MLS.

The club said Fati's surgery was successful.

Fati had been a regular starter for Barcelona this season, scoring five goals and recording two assists in 10 matches in all competitions.

Also Read | Islam Makhachev Pulls Out of UFC Vegas 14 Main Event Due to Undisclosed Injury; Khabib Nurmagomedov's Former AKA Teammate Luis Pena Challenges Rafael Dos Anjos.

He had already been dropped from Spain's national team because of the injury. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)