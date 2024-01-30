Munich, Jan 30 (AP) Bayern Munich is in talks to bring forward the signing of Spain winger Bryan Zaragoza amid an injury crisis, the club said on Tuesday.

Bayern agreed last month to sign Zaragoza at the end of the season from Spanish club Granada, but forwards Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman have both been injured since then.

"He will definitely be a Bayern player in the summer," Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund said.

"We're in talks for whether it's possible to bring him to Munich earlier. There are always three parties involved. We'll have to see what happens in the coming days."

Freund was speaking at the presentation of right back Sacha Boey, who was signed Sunday from Galatasaray in a deal potentially worth more than 35 million euros (USD 38 million). Boey's arrival means more options for coach Thomas Tuchel in a defense which has also been strained by injuries and players going on international duty.

The 22-year-old Zaragoza has scored six goals in 21 games for Granada in the Spanish league this season. AP

