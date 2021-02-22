Munich, Feb 22 (AP) Bayern Munich trained in Germany on Monday, a day before the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Since they claimed their sixth title in the space of 12 months with victory in the FIFA Club World Cup final against Mexican side Tigres UANL on 11th February, European champions Bayern have struggled domestically.

A 3-3 draw with Arminia Bielefeld was followed by a 2-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday to leave Hansi Flick's side just two points clear of RB Leipzig at the top of the German Bundesliga, and so a switch to European football might provide a welcome distraction.

Bayern are without several first-team players for the trip to Italy, which include Thomas Muller and Benjamin Pavard, following positive COVID-19 tests. (AP)

