Munich, Apr 13 (AP) Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman was carried off the field Saturday, making the French winger a doubt for Wednesday's Champions League match with Arsenal.

Coman went off early in the second half of Bayern's Bundesliga match against Cologne after pulling up in apparent pain and clutching his right groin.

He was replaced by Jamal Musiala in the 49th minute and had to be supported off by two of Bayern's medical staff.

Coman went on as a substitute in Bayern's 2-2 draw at Arsenal in the first leg of their quarterfinal on Tuesday. (AP)

