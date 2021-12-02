Perth [Australia], December 2 (ANI): Perth Scorchers on Thursday announced the signing of England pacer Tymal Mills ahead of the upcoming 2021-22 Big Bash League (BBL) season.

Mills will fill the void in Perth's squad left by fellow capped Englishman Brydon Carse, who was ruled out of the showpiece event after sustaining a serious knee injury last month.

Scorchers head coach Adam Voges is thrilled to have the noteworthy experience and versatility of Mills ahead of the start of BBL.

"We're really excited about getting Tymal in after Brydon's unfortunate injury. To be able to get someone of the calibre of Tymal - we saw the impact he had for England over in the World Cup and his last 12-24 months have been outstanding," Perth Scorchers website quoted Voges as saying.

"He's a world-class performer, and he'll obviously be really important for us at the back end of the innings. In the death overs, I can see him and AJ Tye being a really good combination," he added.

A thigh strain had brought Mills' T20 World Cup to a premature end shortly before the semifinals this year.

The 29-year-old left-armer is excited to be part of Perth's talented squad and play in what he described as one of the world's "big competitions".

"When they got in touch, I was extremely keen. They're a great franchise with some great players," said Mills.

"It's exciting to get the opportunity to play in big competitions, and when you join a new franchise, it's a great chance to meet new people and get in with a great group of guys," he added.

Perth Scorchers will open their BBL 11 campaign against Brisbane Heat at Optus Stadium on December 8. (ANI)

