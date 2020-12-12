Canberra [Australia], December 12 (ANI): Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman who had tested positive for coronavirus while in mandatory hotel quarantine joined the Brisbane Heat squad on Saturday after being released from a Gold Coast hospital.

Mujeeb will be available for Monday night's game against the Sydney Thunder at Manuka Oval. The Heat lost their opening game of the tournament on Friday night, with the Melbourne Stars winning by six wickets.

"Mujeeb was cleared to join the Heat yesterday and arrangements were made to bring him to Canberra to begin his BBL campaign, the third season he has been with the Heat," the club said in a statement.

Currently, the ICC's number two ranked T20I bowler, Mujeeb has taken 15 wickets in 18 BBL games, with an economy rate of 6.08.Heat captain Chris Lynn told media post-game that he hoped Mujeeb would be available as early as the Thunder match on Monday night."Hopefully Mujeeb is available next game. He's really upbeat. He can't wait to play. He has been part of our Heat family for a number of years now. He's a world-class player and can be a game-changer," Lynn said.

Four players made their debut on Friday night, including Queensland Bulls players Xavier Bartlett and Jack Wood, each of whom took a wicket in their opening over in BBL with 21-year-old Bartlett adding a rare wicket maiden to his resume.The Heat will also monitor the availability of Australia 'A' duo Mark Steketee and Jack Wildermuth ahead of Monday's game, with their pink-ball three-day game at the SCG due to finish on Sunday evening. (ANI)

