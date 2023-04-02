Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) mourned the passing of former all-rounder Salim Durani on Sunday, with board president Roger Binny saying that he played the game with "grace, flair and a lot of passion" and with his demise, India has lost one of its "iconic cricket heroes".

Former Indian cricketer, 88-year-old Salim Aziz Durani passed away in Jamnagar on Sunday morning. He was suffering from illness for a brief period of time.

"It is with great sadness and a deep sense of loss that BCCI has learnt of the sad demise of Salim Durani on Sunday, 2nd April 2023. A charismatic all-rounder, Durani played the game for two-and-a-half decades," said a statement from BCCI.

Blessed with a unique ability to hit monstrous sixes on demand, his aggressive left-hand batting had a huge following and his left-arm spin bowling was equally effective.

The all-rounder played 29 Tests for India scoring 1202 runs and took 75 wickets. He also had a century and seven half-centuries in his career. He played a key role with the ball in the famous 1971 Port of Spain Test, where legendary Sunil Gavaskar made his debut. In a span of few balls in the second innings, Durani dismissed both Clive Lloyd and Gary Sobers, paving the way for India's first Test victory in the Caribbean. He conceded just 21 runs from the 17 overs that he bowled. A decade earlier, in 1961-62, he bowled India to victory over England, taking a series haul of 23 wickets. In the Eden Gardens Test, he took 8 wickets and followed up with a match haul of 10 wickets in Chennai.

He also played 170 first-class games, scored 8,545 runs and took 484 wickets and represented Saurashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan in domestic cricket. Durani, the first cricketer to receive the Arjuna Award was honoured by the Board in 2011 with the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award. He was BCCI's special guest in 2018 when the Board hosted Afghanistan for its first-ever Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where he presented a memento at the toss to Afghanistan captain Asghar Stanikzai.

Roger Binny, President, BCCI said: "Salim Durani played the game with grace, flair and a lot of passion. With his demise, we have lost one of India's iconic cricket heroes. While his performances in international cricket are inspiring, his feats in domestic cricket still act as a motivation for our cricketers. I extend my condolences to his family and friends."

Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI also said: "Salim Durani's contribution towards Indian Cricket will forever be remembered. With his demise, we have lost one of Indian cricket's crown jewels. His eye-catching batting style and his overall aura made him special. The BCCI prays for the departed soul and shares the grief of the family and his loved ones." (ANI)

