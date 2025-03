New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The BCCI on Saturday announced the squads for the upcoming Senior Women's Multi-Day Challenger Trophy, which will be held across two venues in Dehradun from March 25 to April 8.

The three-day tournament will feature four teams.

While high-profile players such as India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana will be absent from the competition, emerging talents like Kashvee Gautam have been included in the squads.

"The Women's Selection Committee has picked the squads for the upcoming IDFC First Bank Senior Women's Multi-Day Challenger Trophy. The red-ball tournament will take place at two venues in Dehradun from March 25 to April 8, 2025," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a release.

The squads are as follows:

Team A: Richa Ghosh (CAB), Shipra Giri (UPCA), Shubha Satheesh (KSCA), Shweta Sehrawat (DDCA), Vrinda Dinesh (KSCA), Mukta Magre (MHCA), Henrietta Pereira (ACA), Minnu Mani (C) (KCA), Tanuja Kanwar (RSPB), Vasavi A. Pavani (ACA), Priya Mishra (DDCA), Arundhati Reddy (VC) (KCA), Sayali Satghare (MCA), Anaadi Tagde (MPCA), Pragati Singh (PCA).

Team B: Yastika Bhatia (VC) (BCA), M. Mamatha (HYCA), Pratika Rawal (DDCA), Ayushi Soni (DDCA), Harleen Deol (C) (HPCA), Arushi Goel (UPCA), Kanika Ahuja (PCA), Mita Paul (CAB), Sree Charani (ACA), Mamta Paswan (JSCA), Prema Rawat (CAU), Nandini Sharma (UTCA), Kranti Goud (MPCA), Akshara S (TNCA), Titas Sadhu (CAB).

Team C: Uma Chetry (ASCA), Riya Choudhary (MCA), Shafali Verma (VC) (HCA), Tripti Singh (UPCA), Jemima Rodrigues (C) (MCA), Tanusree Sarkar (CAB), Tejal Hasabnis (MHCA), Sushree Dibyadarshini (OCA), Suchi Upadhya (MPCA), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (RSPB), Saranya Gadwal (ACA), Joshita VJ (KCA), Shabnam MD (ACA), Saima Thakor (MCA), Garima Yadav (UPCA).

Team D: Nandini Kashyap (CAU), Shivangi Yadav (UTCA), G Trisha (HYCA), Jincy George (MPCA), Raghavi (CAU), Dhara Gujjar (CAB), Sneh Rana (C) (RSPB), Sanskriti Gupta (MPCA), Yamuna V Rana (HPCA), Vaishnavi Sharma (MPCA), SB Keerthana (TNCA), Amanjot Kaur (VC) (PCA), Kashvee Gautam (UTCA), Manali Dakshini (MCA), Monica Patel (KSCA). PTI

