New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): In a solemn gesture of solidarity and respect, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) paid tribute to the victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match no. 41 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

To honour those who lost their lives, a 60-second moment of silence was observed before the start of play, following a formal announcement over the public address system,, according to the media advisory by BCCI.

Also Read | Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

This allowed both in-stadium and broadcast audiences to participate in the tribute. During the toss, the captains of both teams offered their condolences and strongly condemned the heinous act. Throughout the match, players, match officials, commentators, and support staff wore black armbands as a mark of respect. The commentary team further acknowledged these gestures on air, reflecting on the emotional significance of the tribute and the nation's shared grief.

The BCCI also took a conscious decision to conduct the game without fanfare. There were no cheerleader performances, celebratory fireworks, music, or DJ activities -- ensuring a dignified atmosphere that honoured the solemnity of the occasion.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah Completes 300 T20 Wickets, Achieves Landmark During SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said, "The cricketing community is deeply shocked and anguished by the tragic loss of innocent lives in the gruesome terror attack at Pahalgam yesterday. On behalf of the BCCI, while condemning this ghastly and cowardly act with strongest possible words, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the departed souls. In sharing their pain and grief, we stand hand in hand at this hour of tragedy," as quoted from the media advisory by BCCI.

The incident has not only shaken the families of the victims but also sparked outrage across the country, as calls grow louder for swift justice and stronger counter-terror measures.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag to meet the injured victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed several lives and left others wounded.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir and vowed that the government would respond with firm action and reiterated India's uncompromising stand against terrorism.

"I want to repeat India's resolve against terrorism. We have a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism... I want to assure the countrymen that the government will take every necessary step. We will not only bring to justice the perpetrators of this act, but also the individuals behind the scenes... The accused will soon see a loud and clear response, I want to assure the country."

Amit Shah on Wednesday reviewed the security situation at the site of the terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow. The Union Minister first took an aerial stock of the region as he arrived at the site by helicopter. Amit Shah then walked around the area amid tight security and was briefed by top officials on the current situation and ongoing operations in the area.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team also arrived at the attack site to join the probe and assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the matter, which is considered the deadliest assault on civilians in the region in almost twenty years.

The NIA team - led by a Deputy Inspector General-rank officer - visited Baisaran a day after terrorists gunned down a group of tourists in the picturesque meadow, which is located around five kilometres from Pahalgam town in Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Official sources privy to the development told ANI that, "The NIA team members will be assisting the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the investigation."

The NIA team is expected to conduct a thorough assessment of the attack site, collect forensic evidence, and help in identifying those responsible for the carnage. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)