Arsenal second in the English Premier League will be taking on Crystal Palace at home in an away tie. The Gunners have Champions League as their priority this season and the remaining games in the Premier League do not count for much till the time they can consolidate their place at the second spot. Mikel Arteta will use this opportunity to give his fringe players the chance to shine on the big stage. Opponents Crystal Palace on the other hand are 12th and with a solitary win in their last five games, they look down on confidence. Premier League 2024-25: Nottingham Forest Manager Nuno Espirito Santo Reacts As UCL Qualification Race Heats Up After 2–1 Win Over Tottenham Hotspur, Says ‘We Are in Fight That No One Expected Us’.

Leandro Trossard will lead the attack for Arsenal with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka on the wings. Declan Rice, Mikel Merino, and Martin Odegaard are the likely pick in the midfield. William Saliba and Jakub Kiwior should get the nod to lead the central defensive line.

Chieck Doucoure and Chadi Riad are the players missing out for Crytal Palace while Chris Richards misses out through suspension. Jean-Phillipe Mateta will lead the attack with Eberechi Eze and Ismaila Sarr will be used as the two attacking midfielders. Will Hughes and Jefferson Lerma will sit deep in midfield and try and shield the backline.

When is Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Arsenal will look to return to form against Crystal Palace in Premier League 2024-25 on Thursday, April 24. The Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match is set to be played at the Emirates Stadium in London and has a scheduled start time of at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). EPL 2024–25 Points Table Updated.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches is the Star Sports Network which will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For Arsenal vs Crystal Palace online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Arsenal at home should create enough chances to secure a 2-0 win

