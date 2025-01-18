Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar and team India skipper Rohit Sharma will hold a press conference in Mumbai on Saturday to announce the squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy as well as for the three-match ODI series against England.

The BCCI issued a media advisory announcing the same. Rohit and Agarkar will be attending the press conference today which is scheduled for 12:30 PM IST.

"The Men's Selection Committee will select India's squad for the IDFC First Bank ODI series against England and the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tomorrow in Mumbai. The Selection Meeting will be followed by a press conference," the advisory from BCCI read.

The freshest challenge awaiting India is the ICC Champions Trophy, starting from February 19 till March 9. It will be hosted by Pakistan and UAE, with India playing its matches in UAE under a hybrid model.

The eight-team tournament will feature 15 50-over matches and will be played across Pakistan and in Dubai. The biggest match of the tournament between two arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on February 23 in Dubai. India will start its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. India's last league match will be against New Zealand on March 2.

Group A of the tournament features current Champions Trophy holders and hosts Pakistan, along with India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B features Cricket World Cup 2023 champions Australia, alongside Afghanistan, England and South Africa.

Before the ICC Champions Trophy, India will play a three-match ODI series against England which will be kickstarting on February 6.

Before the ODIs, a five-match T20I series against England will start from January 22 onwards.

The five-match T20I series will commence on January 22 in Kolkata. The second and third matches will be held on January 25 and 28 in Chennai and Rajkot, respectively. The fourth game of the series will be played on January 31 in Pune. Mumbai will host the final match of the T20I series on February 2. (ANI)

