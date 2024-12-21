By Vipul Kashyap

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], December 21 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be holding a special general meeting of its board on January 12 next year, during which the new secretary and treasurer of the body will be elected, sources from the board said.

Notably, Jay Shah, the previous BCCI secretary, took over as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) from December 1 onwards.

Shah, a former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, started his tenure as ICC chief on December 1. He brings extensive experience in cricket administration, having started his journey in 2009 with the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA).

During his tenure, he oversaw the development of the world's largest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India also successfully held the 2023 Cricket World Cup in its entirety for the first time ever.

In the first major decision under the chairmanship of Jay Shah, the International Cricket Council (ICC) finally put an end to the Champions Trophy 2025 hosting rights issue just two days back, deciding that the upcoming event will be played in Pakistan along with another neutral venue.

Also, the hybrid model has been decided for all ICC events in the 2024-27 cycle which will be held in India or Pakistan.

"The ICC Board has today approved that matches between India and Pakistan played at ICC Events during the current rights cycle from 2024 to 2027 (which are to be hosted in India or Pakistan) will be played at a neutral venue proposed by the tournament host. This will apply to the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 (Pakistan), ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 (India) and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 (India and Sri Lanka)," a statement said.

Ashish Shelar, the previous BCCI treasurer was recently elected as the Member of Legislative Assembly after the recently concluded Maharashtra elections, as a part of the Mahayuti alliance comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Shiv Sena. (ANI)

