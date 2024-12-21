Arsenal’s title ambitions have taken a hit with draws in the last two matchday weeks in the English Premier League. The Gunners have twice finished runners-up in the title race in the last two seasons and the pressure is mounting on Mikel Arteta to get things right. They face Crystal Palace in an away tie this evening with the game being a must-win in order to catch up with Liverpool and Chelsea. Opponents Crystal Palace are 15th but have not tasted defeat in the last five games, which is a huge positive. Crystal Palace versus Arsenal will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 11:00 PM IST. Arsenal 3–2 Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup 2024–25: Gabriel Jesus Hat-Trick Help Gunners Seal Semi-Final Spot Over the Eagles (Watch Goals Video Highlights).

Jefferson Lerma and Will Hughes in midfield have their task cut out with the Gunners strong in that area. Jean Philippe Mateta scored in the midweek clash against Arsenal and he will be confident of another quality performance. Eberechi Eze and Ismaila Sarr with their pace can make the difference on the wings. Daichi Kamada will be an interesting option from the bench.

Riccardo Calafiori and Oleksandr Zinchenko are both available for Arsenal following their recovery. Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, and Martin Odegaard in a midfield three provide great balance in attack and defence. Gabriel Jesus is likely to lead the attack and he will be flanked by Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard on the wings. Arsenal 0–0 Everton, Premier League 2024–25: Gunners Fail To Break Robust Toffees Defence in Goalless Draw.

When is Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Arsenal will face Crystal Palace in the Premier League 2024-25 on Saturday, December 21. The Crystal Palace vs Arsenal match is set to be played at the Selhurst Park in London and it begins at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The Premier League 2024-25 has Star Sports as its official broadcast partner in India. Fans in India can watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For Crystal Palace vs Arsenal online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Arsenal will be challenged in this tie but should secure a win here. Arsenal will dominate this tie once again and claim those crucial three points.

