Beijing [China], January 18 (ANI): Eileen Gu on Friday won the women's halfpipe gold medal at Beijing 2022 to clinch her second gold medal at the games, and a historic third Olympic freeskiing medal.

The Chinese star won big air gold and slopestyle silver earlier in these Olympic Winter Games. No freestyle skier had ever won three medals in three different events at an Olympic Winter Games previously.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Sachin Tendulkar Chooses His Favourite Between the Two Football Stalwarts (Watch Video).

The USA-born Gu - who chose to ski for the People's Republic of China opened the final with a run of 93.25 to lead, and then scored 95.25 on the second run at the Secret Garden pipe in Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou. She could not improve on her last run.

Beside the 18-year-old phenom on the podium at the Genting Snow Park were defending Olympic gold medallist from PyeongChang 2018 Cassie Sharpe of Canada, who won the silver medal with some stylish 1080s and a score of 90.75 - and her countrywoman Rachael Karker who scooped bronze with some big air (87.75).

Also Read | Formula 1: Ferrari Reveal 2022 Challenger, the F1-75.

Today's halfpipe finals closed out the freeski women's events at these Beijing Olympic Winter Games. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)