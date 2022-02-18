Maranello, February 18: Ferrari have unveiled their interpretation of the revolutionary technical regulations introduced for 2022 with a digital launch of the F1-75 on Thursday. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, who finished fifth and seventh in the drivers' standings respectively last year, will once again make up the team's driver line-up.

The Scuderia rebounded from their worst season for 40 years with a competitive campaign in 2021 that yielded third place in the constructors' championship. Max Verstappen Takes a Sly Dig at Lewis Hamilton Ahead of Formula 1 2022 Season, Labels Mercedes Star ‘Lucky’ to Win Seven Titles.

Ferrari are the seventh team to reveal their 2022 challenger. World champions Mercedes will launch their season on Friday, with Alpine following suit on Monday.

"Yes, I'm more than ready for this season," said Sainz. "2021 was a great year for me because I managed to learn how the team works on the inside, to adapt to a new environment, but also mainly to learn about the Ferrari brand and how everything works from here and it was a great experience for me. Now it's time to take the team to a different level, take it to a different step, and as drivers and the team together we want more things and more success in 2022 - so let's go and get it."

"I really, really like it. I think I'll love it even more if it's fast on track but I absolutely love the look," added Leclerc. "I think it fits perfectly. It's a bit of a darker red. It looks a bit more aggressive but for a car like this, I think it fits perfectly."

The Scuderia will run the F1-75 for the first time at their Fiorano test track on Friday in Maranello - but will be limited to 15km as it is a demonstration run. They will then run it again in Barcelona on Tuesday February 22, this time completing 100km on demonstration tyres as part of a filming day.

The cars will hit the track in anger for the first time next week in Spain, when three days of pre-season running takes place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

