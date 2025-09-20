Islamabad [Pakistan], September 20 (ANI): Pakistan captain Fatima Sana hopes to bring happiness to the people of her nation with their inspirational performances. She wants her team to respect opponents, but not at the cost of their self-belief at the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

Pakistan will make its sixth appearance at the ODI Women's World Cup, with 23-year-old all-rounder Fatima handed the captaincy mantle. The young captain wants Pakistan to stay united, express themselves and take on each game with belief.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025 vs Pakistan: Check Predicted India 11 for IND vs PAK Super Four Match in Dubai.

"Personally, it is an honour and a humbling experience to lead Pakistan in an ODI World Cup for the first time. My aim is simple: to keep the team united, to encourage every player to express themselves, and to approach each game with belief, discipline and team spirit," Sana wrote in her column for the ICC ahead of their campaign opener against Bangladesh in Colombo on October 2.

Pakistan is ranked 8th in the ICC Women's ODI rankings and would need to churn out victories against teams that are far superior to them in comparison. Despite the massive assignment, Sana affirmed that her side won't be overwhelmed by the gravity of the challenge.

Also Read | Why Are Sri Lankan Players Wearing Black Armbands During SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match? Know Reason.

"We respect every opposition we face, but we also believe in the hard work we've put in. My hope is that our performances not only bring joy to our fans but also inspire more girls in Pakistan to pick up a bat or a ball and dream of representing their country one day," she added.

Pakistan's women's team booked its berth in the marquee event by staying unbeaten in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup Qualifiers. Pakistan hosted the qualifiers and won all five matches, thereby securing a spot in the World Cup. Bangladesh became the second team to qualify for the tournament, ending the hopes of Ireland, Scotland, the West Indies, and Thailand of featuring in the tournament.

"The recent qualifiers gave us confidence. But we also know that the World Cup is a different challenge altogether. Each match will demand focus, consistency, and resilience -- and that's where our preparation and teamwork will matter most," Sana reflected on their recent form.

Pakistan has revamped its squad for the upcoming edition of the tournament. The management has moved on from experienced stars, including Bismah Maroof and Nida Dar, who featured in New Zealand in 2022 and introduced youth. Sana believes the influx of youthful energy will only benefit the Women in Green.

"We have a balanced squad with a mix of experienced players and exciting young talent. Teammates like Sidra Amin, Diana Baig, Nashra Sundhu, Aliya Riaz, and Muneeba Ali have already been part of past World Cups and bring calmness and experience," she said.

"At the same time, youngsters like Eyman Fatima, Shawaal Zulfiqar, and Natalia Parvaiz bring fresh energy and skills that add depth to our team," she added.

Pakistan Squad: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah. Reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)