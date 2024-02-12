Madrid, Feb 12 (AP) Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks because of an ankle injury.

Madrid said Sunday that Bellingham was diagnosed with a sprain in his left ankle. The club said “his recovery will be monitored,” without setting a timetable for his return.

Also Read | ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters Aim To Do League Double Over Punjab FC in Home Clash.

The England international is set to miss Tuesday's Champions League round-of-16 match at Leipzig, as well as upcoming Spanish league games. The return match against Leipzig is on March 6.

Bellingham asked to be substituted after scoring two goals in Madrid's 4-0 win over Girona in the Spanish league on Saturday, a result that allowed the Spanish powerhouse to open a five-point lead over Girona in the league standings.

Also Read | ISL 2023-24: Javi Siverio's Equaliser Seals 1-1 Draw for Jamshedpur FC Against Bengaluru FC.

Bellingham sprained his ankle after it was stepped on by Girona's Pablo Torre early in the second half. The midfielder was briefly treated by team doctors before returning to the field. But after he tapped in an easy second goal in the 55th, Bellingham soon sat down on the turf and asked to come off. He walked off the field gingerly but on his own power.

His double gave Bellingham 20 goals across all competitions since joining Madrid from Borussia Dortmund last summer. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)