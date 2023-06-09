Wrexham [Wales], June 9 (ANI): Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has signed a one-year contract with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham AFC.

Foster came out of retirement in March 2023 and joined Wrexham for the second time for a period of two months. After 2005, he made his first appearance for the club and became a crucial figure for the team during that period. He pulled off some sensational saves to keep the club's hope alive of making their place in League 2.

He will now continue his fairytale journey with the club and he revealed how his life has been since he joined Wrexham.

"At the end of last season it was obvious that I enjoyed being at the Club, I loved being part of the team and everything that Wrexham stands for," Foster said, according to club's official page.

"The fans took to me so warmly, Phil Parkinson is brilliant, Steve Parkin is top class, I love Aidan Davison to bits, and the Co-Chairmen are out of this world. I'd decided before the end of last season I wanted to do it, because it feels like home. I've never joined a football club and felt at ease so quickly," Foster said.

Wrexham AFC manager Phil Parkinson said they are delighted that Ben has signed for the coming season. "It's a key signing for us because we all saw the impact, he had not just on the pitch but also around the training ground, and we are all looking forward to working with him again next season," Parkinson said as quoted by wrexhamafc.com.

Foster made his mark with the club after saving a last-minute, match-winning penalty in Wrexham's 3-2 victory at home to title rivals Notts County. (ANI)

