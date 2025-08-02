Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 2 (ANI): As excitement builds for the debut season of the LEGEN-Z T10 League, Bengal Tigers, one of the six franchises, will take the field under the ownership of NRI businessman Sunil Raniwala.

The Bengal Tigers, led by former Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch, feature a powerful blend of international firepower and raw Indian street talent, handpicked from thousands of trialists across India.

Speaking on the League, Sunil Raniwala said, "I'm happy to be joining LEGEN-Z T10 League. I've seen how tennis ball cricket is being played in India and I believe India's true cricketing soul is found on the streets. Having Bengal Tigers is my way of giving back to a game that connects every corner of the country."

Venkatesh Prasad, Chairman of the LEGEN-Z T10 League, welcomed the addition of Mr. Raniwala to the ownership roster, saying, "Having a visionary like Sunil Raniwala own the Bengal Tigers is an endorsement of our core idea--that cricket belongs to every Indian, whether in gullies or global boardrooms."

Surender Agarwal, COO LEGEN-Z T10 League said, "We are thrilled to welcome the Bengal Tigers franchise to the LEGEN-Z T10 family. Mr. Sunil Raniwala's passion for the game and his global perspective will add immense value to the league."

Chiranjeev Dubey, Founder & CEO of the League, added: "Each franchise brings its own story. With Mr. Raniwala and Bengal Tigers, we have an ownership that understands both aspiration and execution. We're thrilled to have them onboard."

The Bengal Tigers will be among the first to take the field in the inaugural match of the tournament, as they face Royal Challengers Delhi at 5 PM on August 7 at the Sawai Mansingh International Stadium, Jaipur.

Bengal Tigers Squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Christofer Mpofu, Daniel Christian, Isuru Udana, Sudeep Tyagi, Gaurav Dhiman, Mohd Hussain, Umang Sethi, Kevin Rodrigues, Mohammad Mujtaba, Refar Ali, Mohammad Naaz, Sorabh Soni, Pramod Kumar, Avinash Rana, Raj Shekhar Malik, Manas Dutta, Vipin Verma, Priyanshu Pratap. (ANI)

