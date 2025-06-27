Kolkata, Jun 27 (PTI) Riding on a clinical all-round performance, Adamas Howrah Warriors stunned Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers by 11 runs in a nail-biting men's semifinal at the Eden Gardens on Friday to book a place in the final of the Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2.

A brilliant quick-fire 53-ball 70 by Ayush Kumar Singh went in vain as Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers, chasing 157 to win, fell short, scoring 145/7 in 20 overs.

Shreyan Chakraborty (2-20), Saksham Sharma (2-34), Aamir Gani (1-27) were superb with the ball for Howrah.

Earlier, batting first, Howrah posted 156/7 in 20 overs. Arindam Ghosh (55 off 44), Shakir Habib Gandhi (30 off 27), Pramod Chandila (23) were the star batters for Howrah.

For Kolkata Tigers, Sayan Ghosh was superb with the ball once again, bagging 3 for 32.

Kolkata vs Malda in women's final

A superb bowling effort powered Sobisco Smashers Malda to a stunning five-run victory over Harbour Diamonds in the women's semifinal, at the JU 2nd Campus, Salt Lake.

The win helped Sobisco Smashers Malda set up a summit clash against defending champions Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers on Saturday at Eden Gardens.

Chasing 116 to win, Harbour Diamonds lost wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 110 in 19.1 overs. Kashish Agarwal scored a fighting 33.

Jeni Parvin (3-20) and Jhumia Khatun (3-22) were the top performers with the ball for Malda.

Earlier, put in to bat, Sobisco Smashers Malda scored 115/6 in 20 overs, thanks to Mamata Kisku (34), Sukanya Parida (27) and Shrabani Paul (22).

Priyanka Sarkar (2-22) and Rupal Tewari (2-21) stood out with the ball for Harbour Diamonds.

In the other semifinal, Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers outclassed Murshidabad Kueens by four runs to storm into their second successive final. Mita Paul (45 off 37, 1-19) was awarded the player of the match for her brilliant all-round show.

