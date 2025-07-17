New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC has always believed in looking beyond just short-term glory. While many clubs have brought in foreign stars and big names, the Blues have steadily worked towards something more lasting, nurturing a solid pool of homegrown players for the future, as per the official website of the ISL.

Since joining the ISL in 2017, the Blues have stood out not just for their competitive consistency but also for their commitment to developing young players through their academy.

Their youth system has been engineered to produce first-team players capable of holding their own on the ISL stage. Over the years, the club has steadily promoted players from its academy setup, nurturing them into regular contributors and in some cases, national team players.

Bengaluru FC's focus on youth development can be traced back to their early I-League days. But with the transition to the ISL, the vision became sharper. Efforts were made in scouting, coaching and creating a clear pathway from the academy to the senior squad.

The club's reserve team, which competes in leagues like the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) and the Bangalore District Football Association (BDFA) Super Division, has served as a key bridge. It has provided a competitive environment where young players can learn the club's philosophy, adapt to match intensity and get consistent game time before making the step up to the ISL.

It's no surprise that the Blues have emerged winners in the BFDA Super Division thrice (2018-19, 2019-20 and 2023-24) while also having won the RFDL on two occasions (2022, 2023).

Among the earliest success stories was Roshan Singh, who is part of the national team setup. Originally a winger, Roshan was converted into a full-back and thrived in that role.

His overlapping runs, ability to whip in dangerous crosses and set-piece made him one of the league's standout young defenders in the 2021-22 season, having made his ISL debut a season before. Roshan even picked up the Emerging Player of the Season award, a testament to both his growth and the club's developmental framework.

While Roshan laid the foundation, the next batch of youngsters carried the baton forward.

Sivasakthi Narayanan, a lively forward with a keen eye for goal who also impressed in the RDFL, rose through the ranks and featured first for the senior team in 2021-22. His knack for running behind defences and finishing chances saw him finish as the team's joint second-highest scorer in ISL 2022-23. His story stands out because he wasn't just another prospect but he became integral to Bengaluru FC's run to the final that season.

Namgyal Bhutia too, who captained BFC in the RFDL, has made a name for himself with his composed presence and versatility. Capable of playing in multiple positions, Bhutia made his ISL debut in 2021-22 but started playing regularly in 2022-23, the same season when BFC reached the final.

He supplied two assists in 2024-25, both which came against FC Goa, across two semi-final legs which helped Bengaluru FC qualify the final. His ability to step in seamlessly during crucial matches reflected the club's readiness to trust young shoulders with big responsibilities.

The latest name to emerge from the conveyor belt is Lalremtluanga Fanai. The 20-year-old made his senior team debut in 2024-25, showing composure and control beyond his age. A product of Bengaluru FC's youth system, Fanai has been earmarked as one to watch and he backed that promise by clocking nearly 1000 minutes in the 2024-25 season. His promotion is yet another sign that the club doesn't just talk about development but has acted on it.

Joining him in making the leap was Vinith Venkatesh, who also made his ISL debut in the same season. Venkatesh impressed on his debut, scoring the only goal of the match which guided the Blues to a win over East Bengal FC.

The young midfielder also contributed two assists over the season, delivering energetic performances and impressing with his maturity in the final third. Both of them were instrumental in helping BFC reach the final.

For Bengaluru FC, youth development has been a core part of the club's identity. The belief is simple: if you trust young players and provide the right environment, they will rise.

The club's coaching staff, including head coaches over the years, have bought into this philosophy. Whether it was Carles Cuadrat handing starts to Roshan or Simon Grayson trusting Sivasakthi in crunch games, the backing has been consistent.

With more young prospects waiting in the wings and a system that keeps evolving, Bengaluru FC's academy model could serve as a blueprint for others to follow in Indian football. For now, it remains one of the club's biggest strengths and a reason why their fans can dream not just of silverware but of watching their own grow into stars. (ANI)

