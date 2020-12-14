Bengaluru, Dec 14 (PTI) Tattva School, managed by Ryan Edunation, has announced its association with world championship bronze medallist long jumper Anju Bobby George with an aim to improve the physical and mental health of students and develop a sports culture in its school.

The association would help in introducing athlete development programmes for students, mentor potential athletes, carry out campus and off campus training for kids with potential.

"We are extremely delighted with this association with Anju Bobby George. Sport benefits children to develop physical skills, exercise, make new friends, have fun, team play, learn about play fair, and improve self-esteem," said Piyali Shome, the school's principal.

Anju, who won bronze in the 2003 IAAF world championships in long jump, said, "Starting sports development at early age will give children an edge. Excited to be part of the vision of Tattva school in building character through sports."

