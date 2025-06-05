New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar has offered his condolences on the loss of 11 lives in a stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's IPL victory celebrations, describing the incident as "beyond tragic".

Apart from 11 deaths, more than 30 were injured in a stampede outside the popular venue on Wednesday during the victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL trophy win.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play in Chile vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match? Here's the Possibility of Inter Miami Superstar Featuring in Starting XI.

"What happened at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, is beyond tragic. My heart goes out to every affected family. Wishing peace and strength to all," Tendulkar wrote on 'X'.

Former South Africa and RCB batter AB de Villiers, who is immensely popular in Bengaluru, also expressed his sympathy for the victims.

Also Read | List of IPL Team Owners in 2025: Franchise Teams, Owners and Net Worth.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the tragic events at the Chinnaswamy stadium today," De Villiers wrote.

Former India captain-cum-coach and a Bengaluru native, Anil Kumble termed the incident as a "sad day for cricket".

"It's a Sad day for Cricket! My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives while celebrating RCB's victory today. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. Tragic !!," he wrote.

Yuvraj Singh added: "What was meant to be a moment of celebration turned into an unimaginable tragedy. My heart goes out to everyone affected by the incident in #Bengaluru.

"May the families find strength and the departed souls rest in peace."

The incident was triggered by a heavy rush of people to join a hastily-arranged celebration for the franchise.

The police and local administration were left overwhelmed by the lakhs who took to the streets to join the festivities at a stadium which can accommodate only 35,000 people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)