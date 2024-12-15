Brisbane, Dec 15 (PTI) Cricket Australia is set to lose AUD 1 million (approx Rs 5.4 crore) in gate receipts after being forced to hand out complete refund on tickets sold for the rain-hit day one of the Gabba Test between India and Australia.

Only 13.2 overs were possible due to heavy downpour on Saturday when tickets tickets were sold out.

As per CA rules, if a minimum of 15 overs is bowled during the day fans are not eligible for a full refund. CA is set to lose a million dollars after being 10 balls short of the requisite number. "It turns out, a minimum of 15 overs is required to prevent fans being eligible for a full refund on tickets, meaning Cricket Australia was 10 balls away from potentially saving itself more than $1 million in refunds," news.com.au reported.

"The first day of the Test match was declared a sellout, with 30,145 fans given as the official attendance.

"But they were subjected to a largely miserable day, with a reported 40mm falling at the ground at one stage in just one hour," the website added.

