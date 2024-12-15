Australia star batter Travis Head hammered his second consecutive century in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The left-handed batter scored a brilliant hundred during the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 at The Gabba in Brisbane. Travis Head achieved the three-figure mark in just 100 deliveries. The southpaw is also the leading run-getter with over 250 runs to his name in the high-voltage Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. During the third Test in Brisbane, Travis Head scored 1000 runs against India across all three formats with a superb average of over 50. AUS 190/3 in 62.5 Overs | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 3rd Test 2024 Day 2: Steve Smith Brings Up Hard-Fought Fifty.

Travis Head Slams Brilliant Century During 3rd Test vs India

Second Century in BGT 2024-25 for Travis Head

For the second time in as many Tests, it's a Travis Head century! This one comes from 115 balls with 13 boundaries. Travis Head v India = ⭐🔥#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/dbmLvw1ErL — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 15, 2024

