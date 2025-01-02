Mumbai, January 2: Ahead of the Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against India, Australia on Thursday announced their playing eleven for the final match of the series. Australia clinched an 184-run victory over India in the Melbourne Test and took a 2-1 lead in the series, also ending India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's early next year. Currently, Australia lead 2-1 over India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Gautam Gambhir Asserts Dressing Room Debates Should Stay Private Amid Reports of Rift With Indian Team, States ‘Honest Words Have Been Said' Ahead of IND vs AUS SCG Test.

According to ICC, Australia dropped a selection surprise by adding 31-year-old Beau Webster in the playing eleven, who will make his debut at the Sydney Test, while all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been dropped. Webster will become the second debutant for Australia in the ongoing series after Sam Konstas' fiery performance in Melbourne.

As per ICC, Webster is set to become the 469th Test player for Australia, and is the preferred sixth batter for the side, with Pat Cummins confirming there were no fitness concerns for Marsh despite minor back complaints earlier in the series. Beau Webster Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know All About Australian All-Rounder Set to Make Test Debut During IND vs AUS Sydney Test.

Averaging just 10.42 for the series and not providing cut-through with his overs of pace bowling, Marsh gives way to Webster, whose recent first-class bowling numbers, and a quick turnaround from the Melbourne Test, also contributed to the change. Webster claimed 12 wickets across his last three first-class outings, taking six wickets and making an unbeaten 46* in the most recent Australia A v India A meeting in Melbourne.

However, star pacer Mitchell Starc who had fitness concerns after the Melbourne Test kept his place in the first eleven after being declared fit in spite of rib soreness sustained in the fourth match of the series. Australia will take on india in the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3.

Australia XI: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

