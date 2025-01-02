Mumbai, January 2: Asserting that "debates" in the dressing room should not come out in public domain, India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Thursday said he has had some "honest" conversations with his players as only performance can help them stay in the set-up. Amid reports of unrest in the dressing room, Gambhir sought to douse the fire by declaring that they were "just reports, not truth". Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah Pose With Sam Konstas' Brothers Ahead of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 (See Pics).

"Debates between coach and player should remain in dressing room. Stern words. They were just reports not truth," Gambhir said in the pre-match press meet ahead of India's fifth and final Test against Australia, beginning here on Friday.

"Indian cricket will be in safe hands till honest people stay in the dressing room. Only thing that keeps you in the dressing room is performance. There were honest words and honesty is important," he asserted.

Gambhir also said he did not have any discussion with senior batter Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma except for strategies on how to win the Test matches. Beau Webster Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know All About Australian All-Rounder Set to Make Test Debut During IND vs AUS Sydney Test.

"Every individual knows what are areas to work on. We have only had one conversation with them (and that is) how to win Test matches," he said.

Gambhir also confirmed that pacer Akash Deep will miss the New Year Test with a stiff back, though he refrained from naming a replacement for him.

